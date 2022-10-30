Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($10.92) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $2.42 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Featured Articles

