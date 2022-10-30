Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $49.83 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

