Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.84. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

