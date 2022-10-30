Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

