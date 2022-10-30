Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 70.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

V stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.



