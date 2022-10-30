ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. ExlService also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.85-5.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 529,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ExlService by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

