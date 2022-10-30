Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.95 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 2,928,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $1,918,450. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.