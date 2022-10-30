Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Cut to C$910.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFH. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$900.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.1 %
FFH stock opened at C$675.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$643.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$666.22. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$499.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$716.59.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
