Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in October

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 460.3 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

OTCMKTS FANUF opened at 134.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 148.62. Fanuc has a twelve month low of 131.30 and a twelve month high of 221.29.

Get Fanuc alerts:

About Fanuc

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.