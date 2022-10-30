Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $70.95.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

