Fei USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $419.34 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.73 or 0.99999906 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004251 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00044643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022176 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00252952 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98893728 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $641,075.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.