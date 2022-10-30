Fellaz (FLZ) Price Tops $1.52 on Top Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00007400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $215,995.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fellaz has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.41 or 0.31415441 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

