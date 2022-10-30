Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $63.56 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00090189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007314 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

