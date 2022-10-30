Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. 6,560,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,470. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.