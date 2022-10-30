Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

