Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.58.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $581.55 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

