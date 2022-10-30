Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,150 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

WBA stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

