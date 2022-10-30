Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.02

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as low as C$2.00. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1,517 shares trading hands.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$49.27 million and a P/E ratio of 205.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

