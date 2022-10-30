First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,938,000 after purchasing an additional 885,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 324.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 560,785 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $15,581,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

