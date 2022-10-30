First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,938,000 after purchasing an additional 885,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 324.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 560,785 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $15,581,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
