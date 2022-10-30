First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.17%.

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

