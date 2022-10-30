First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Raised by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 245,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,447. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

