First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

