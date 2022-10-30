Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.1-30.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.97 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 5,505,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,587. Flex has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Flex by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Flex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

