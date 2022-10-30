Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

