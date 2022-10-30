Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00-8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.30 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FBHS traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.37. 1,377,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,116. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

