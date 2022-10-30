Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOSL. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOSL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 421,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,101. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Fossil Group has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

