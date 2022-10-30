Frax Share Price Tops $7.00 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $113.50 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $7.00 or 0.00033771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

