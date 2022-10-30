Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €46.10

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.34.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
