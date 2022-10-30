Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €46.10

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.