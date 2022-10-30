Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after acquiring an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 523,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,061. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

