Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Furukawa Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Furukawa Electric has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

