FY2022 Earnings Forecast for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for PROG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PROG has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.97.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. PROG had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $649.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.05 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROG news, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 208,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.