FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of ZWS opened at $22.91 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -208.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 218,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

