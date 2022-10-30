FY2022 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised by Analyst

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

