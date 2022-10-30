G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 724,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

