G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 724,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.