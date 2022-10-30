Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.