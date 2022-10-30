Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

