Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Down 30.3% in October

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GANX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.03. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 7,734.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

