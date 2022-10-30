Galxe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $40.08 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Galxe has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00010702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $77.82 million and $40.08 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.55 or 0.31452354 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012284 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

