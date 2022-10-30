Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 10,597 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.82. The company has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

