Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $23.12 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00011047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
