GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36, reports. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 0.19%.
GLOP stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
