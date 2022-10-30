GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATXGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 170,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in GATX by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.