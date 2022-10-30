GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 170,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of GATX

GATX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in GATX by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

