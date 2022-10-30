GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
GATX Stock Performance
NYSE:GATX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 170,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of GATX
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.