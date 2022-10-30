Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $496,397.00

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $335.23 million and approximately $496,397.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.52 or 0.31373997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 333,538,219 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

