General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.15-$12.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GD traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

