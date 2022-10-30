General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.93.

GE opened at $78.33 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

