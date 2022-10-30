General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $93.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.93.
General Electric Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 27,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.