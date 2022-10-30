Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €4.00 ($4.08) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €5.50 ($5.61).

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.05.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

GMPUF stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Gestamp Automoción has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.