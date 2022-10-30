Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,836 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $9.07 on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,665,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,217. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.