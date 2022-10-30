Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 3,702 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 55,833,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,448,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

