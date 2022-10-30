Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 766 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,695,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,685,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

