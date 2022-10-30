Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.56 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,613,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

